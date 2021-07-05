Russell Crowe has known the Irwins for years. Getty

“Ever since Bindi abruptly announced a break from all her online channels, things have become very serious,” the source continues, who notes Terri’s plate is filling up with her duties at Australia Zoo including the family’s reality show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, on Animal Planet.

“It’s all too much for one woman to handle.

"With Bindi’s open attack on her granddad, it feels like her family is falling apart in an ugly, public way,” the source explains.

Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe have long been rumoured to be dating. Getty

Thankfully, Russell, who is based in Coffs Harbour, NSW, is in close contact with Terri, and has been able to offer guidance in the situation.

“Russell is someone who has experience in management, public life, showbiz and family matters,” tells the insider.

“As an old mate of Steve’s, he has been a guiding light for the family throughout it all.

“He’s been amazing for Terri and also Bindi, who has been rattled by the ongoing backlash.

"Russell has told her she doesn’t owe anyone anything and to focus on herself, and when she’s ready to live a public life again, he’ll be there to advise her,” the insider explains.

Interestingly, the insider maintains Russell, who was a close friend of Steve’s before his death in 2006, has tried his best to keep out of the tense Irwin family feud.

Russell and Steve were very close friends. Getty

“When it comes to Bindi’s claims about old Bob Sr, let’s just say, Rusty’s heard them before given he’s so close, but he’s tried not to get involved,” says the source.

“As far as he knew, Steve loved his old man and Russell’s quite keen to stay in neutral territory there,” the insider adds, who reveals the 57-year-old is now focused on making Terri smile again.

The source says the Oscar winner hopes he can convince Terri to focus on herself, rather than the ongoing family tension.

“He’s good at keeping her focused on the real issues,” explains the source.

“If anyone can keep Terri’s spirits up, it’s Russell.”

WATCH BELOW: Russell Crowe responds to rumours he is dating Terri Irwin.