Apparently, Swedish Princess Madeleine (right) has caught the eye of the 56-year-old Australian actor. Getty

“Russell can’t help himself,” says a long-time pal. “He’s been obsessed with royalty since Prince Charles attended his Master and Commander premiere in 2003. He’s thrilled to be attached to royalty again and this time, for a good cause!”

And Madeleine isn’t the only one the Gladiator star has been linked to.

Spotted together recently at a Sydney tennis court, Russell and 30-year-old co-star Britney Theriot looked very close for comfort.

Russell and his co-star, Britney, were recently spotted cosying up to one another on a tennis court. DIIMEX

The 56-year-old was seen laughing with the blonde beauty as the pair left the complex side-by-side. This spotting comes just a year after the tennis players were seen strolling the terminals of Sydney airport together.

Looks like Russell has a lot of balls in his court.

The news has allegedly come as a blow to wildlife warrior, Terri Irwin, who has been rumoured to have a more-than-friendly relationship with the actor in the past.

“There’s only so much poor Terri can take,” said a source close to the 56-year-old.

Rumour has it, Russell and Terri were once more than friends. Getty

"Russell makes such a public song and dance about Terri and the kids, always tweeting about them, donating money and visiting Australia Zoo, and then of course there’s their private relationship – it’s no wonder half the world thinks they’re an item,” the source continued.

“Just when she thinks things are going great, she gets blindsided by a headline of (Russell) wrapped around some much younger woman like Britney.”

The source went on to suggest that there will be more flames in Russell’s future, much to the disappointment of the wildlife warrior.

“It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last,” the insider said. “It really gets Terri down, but since they’ve never actually gone public together, she feels she doesn’t have the right to be upset about it, although she definitely is.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!