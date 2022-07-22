The actor shared photos from the private tour. Twitter

Twitter users were quick to point out that photos are not permitted inside the chapel, questioning whether it was the actor's status that allowed him to bend the rules during his private tour of the sacred site.

“Unfair they let you take pictures” commented one disgruntled twitter-user, whilst another questioned why “he was allowed to take pics but not us?”

Another tourist had the same question, asking “If @russellcrowe was allowed to take pics of the Sistine Chapel, why wasn’t I when I was there in June?”

Many users flooded the comments to highlight how disappointed they were in the photos, explaining that whilst the star certainly isn't the first to take a snap inside the chapel, his actions were “very disappointing and rude.”

Russell recently took his sons to visit the Colosseum. Twitter

Others did come to the star's defence explaining that private tours of the chapel are available and usually allow paying guests the opportunity to take photos, however, even they admitted that it was a privilege only few can afford due to the exuberant cost.

In a separate post, Russell revealed more personal details of the trip, explaining the “special experience” his family had at the Vatican Museum, revealing that his mother had visited the same place with his father over 20 years ago.

“This time, with arrangements in place, we pushed her in a wheelchair down those same corridors. No tourist crowd, just us. My dad passed in 2021, but of course every fascinating corridor has its memories for her, directly associated to him,” he explained.

“Taking the kids to see my old office.” Twitter

Russell revealed the heartbreaking moment his mother told him that she wished his father was there and the amazing moment they experienced walking out to the balcony.

“We stepped on to the balcony, a majestic sweeping view of Rome. From somewhere in the Vatican we could hear the Swiss Guard band rehearsing… It took me a few moments to realize they were playing “Danny Boy“, one of the songs we played at his funeral.”

The actor also visited the Colosseum with his two sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, as well as his girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, joking on Twitter that he was “taking the kids to see my old office.”