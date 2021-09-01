Russell Crowe's latest film, Poker Face, has been forced to shut down after a crew member tested positive for COVID. Getty

He went on to clarify that the entire crew have been wearing masks the whole time production has been underway, except for three individuals with medical exemptions.

"We feel for the crew members involved, like all the people on this show they are both very committed team players and diligent in their approach to their work responsibilities.

"We also feel for the wider community going through these difficult times. We hope this situation will be confined and we can be back up and running very soon," the Gladiator star ended his post.

The film in question stars Russell (right), Elsa Pataky (left) and Liam Hemsworth (not pictured). Instagram

The film in question, PokerFace, also stars fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth and his sister-in-law Esla Pataky, and was being filmed in Barangaroo in Sydney's CBD.

A South Eastern Sydney Local Health District spokesperson has revealed more details regarding the COVID-positive case.

“The worker was not vaccinated and worked for several days while infectious,” the spokesperson said, according to 7news.

“The production has been temporarily shut down while the Public Health Unit works with the film company to identify workplace contacts and refer for testing and quarantine as indicated.”

PokerFace is due to be released sometime next year.