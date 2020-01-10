Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wax figures have apparently vanished from the royal display at Madame Tussauds in London, in what appears to be a royal snub. Getty

General manager Steve Davies added: "Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals.

"From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set," Mr Davies said.

Despite the radical decision to strip the wax figures of their royal status, the general manager reportedly told the publication Harry and Meghan will still be available to be viewed.

The sudden change to the regal display comes after the Duke and Duchess took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal their intention to quit the royal family and relocate overseas.

"As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them," he said.

Meghan’s wax figure was first unveiled just before her wedding to Harry in May 2018, and was originally positioned alongside Prince Harry in a dedicated room, Independent reported.

However, in August last year, it was revealed the Duchess’ statue had been shifted into the “A-list party room”, which was home to celebs such as Priyanka Chopra and the Beckhams.

Harry was then moved to be positioned alongside Her Majesty and other members of the royal family, but as Mr Davies told the publication at the time, the move wasn’t permanent.

"We’re just allowing Meghan to mingle in her more-familiar celebrity circle for a while,” Mr Davies said.

Following a social media backlash, Meghan's wax figure was eventually reunited with Harry and the other members of the Royal Family, where it stayed until Thursday.