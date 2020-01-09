One of Prince Harry’s closest friends and confidants has addressed the rumour of mounting tension between Prince Harry and his brother William. Getty

“There’s clearly a problem there, where does that play out in the next year?” Piers said.

Tom replied: “There are lots of people, who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, love them to be closer again.

“And with any luck that will happen. But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said.”

Speaking during an interview on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, TV presenter Tom Bradby said sometimes “stuff happens” in families, which can cause people to drift apart Good Morning Britain

Piers then interjected: “And having a family dispute in public can’t be easy.”

Tom added: “And also a family dispute within a family firm.

“You are working in a big family firm, everyone has their wishes and desires and ambitions and if they have to be balanced up and it’s very hard,” he said.

When Piers Morgan asked what the future holds for the brothers, who are in the midst of a rift that is “clearly real” and “clearly ongoing,” Tom spoke candidly. Getty

Tom’s comments come as Harry and Meghan shocked the world – and Her Majesty, the Queen – by announcing their intention to quit the royal family and move abroad.

In a statement issued on their Instagram account with 10.1 million followers on Wednesday evening UK time, they said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."