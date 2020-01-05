The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took to social media to voice their concern and send condolences.



"We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the wild fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia,” the parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wrote on their Kensington Royal Instagram page on Saturday.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firemen who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."



Meanwhile Her Majesty sent out a message saying that she and husband Prince Philip are deeply sadend by the bushfires which have claimed at least 21 lives — 17 from NSW, two from Victoria and two from South Australia.



"I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia. My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time," read the Instagram post.

Celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, singer Pink and comedian Celeste Barber have all donated big toward bushfire relief.

Both Kidman and Urban took to Instagram to announce they would be donating $500,000, saying: “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. - KU”

Pop-star Pink who has pledged a whopping $500,000, saying the situation is “devastating”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent out their heartfelt condolences. Getty

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she said on Twitter.

"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.

Singer Pink as well as Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have donated $500,000 toward bushfire relief. Getty

"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

Meanwhile comedian Celeste Barber has been the driving force behind a Facebook campaign which has raised a staggering $17 million as of 9am (AEDT) on Sunday.