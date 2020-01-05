People from all over the globe, including Norway, United Kingdom, United States and the Czech Republic, have since donated to Barber's fundraising campaign.

"Want to join me in supporting a good cause?" Barber wrote on the Facebook page.

"I'm raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little.

"Anything helps. Thank you for your support."

Celeste has led the fundraising campaign which has hit in excess of $17 million. Facebook

On Saturday, Barber took to social media to say thanks to all who have helped.



"This is out of control! You are all out of control," she wrote. "My love and appreciation for you all is out of control. Unfortunately today the fires are due to get even more out of control."

On Saturday, Barber took to social media to say thanks to all who have helped. Getty

The campaign is receiving approximately $10,000 in donations every minute.

"Want to join me in supporting a good cause?" Barber wrote on the Facebook page.

"I'm raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little.

"Anything helps. Thank you for your support."

Celebrities Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have pledged $500,000 towards frontline firefighters.

Singing sensation Pink has also donated a staggering $500,000 toward Australia's frontline firefighters, saying she is totally devastated watching the events unfold.