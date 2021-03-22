Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right). Getty

ITV reported that Buckingham Palace is keen to employ a diversity chief to address issues embedded within the palace.

A royal source told the publication that the diversity chief is being appointed because “more needs to be done” and that the move has the “full support” of the royal family.

It is believed that Meghan and Harry’s comments are being taken into consideration, and their claims will be handled with the utmost seriousness.

“This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the royal households," the source claimed.

“We have policies, the procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done, we can always improve."

"We are listening and learning." Getty

At the moment, no more details have been announced about the diversity chief because, according to the source, it's something that has to be carefully considered.

But the source assured that the palace is intent on creating processes that will be highly successful.

"We are listening and learning to get this right," the royal source added.

The source briefly touched on the palace's intentions to include LGBTQI+ and disability representation within their new policies.

Meghan and Harry made numerous disturbing claims of racism at the hands of members of the royal family and its staff.

Prince William (left) and Kate Middleton (right). Getty

One of the more shocking reveals was that a particular family member expressed concerns about the potential skin colour of the then-unborn baby Archie.

Buckingham Palace responded to the claim by expressing in a statement that the issues raised were “concerning” and that the allegations will be “taken very seriously.”

In an interview with a paparazzo, Prince William stressed that his family is “very much not racist,” however, since coming under so much heat, time will tell if the public will believe such statements.