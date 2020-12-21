MEGXIT 2020

Harry (left) and Meghan (right) announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties in January of this year. Getty

The royal family – and the world – were caught off guard when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the shock announcement that they’d decided to “step back as senior members” to move abroad and become financially independent.

The exit came after months of whispers that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were unhappy with how they were being treated by the British media and even some of the royal family.

The couple settled into Meghan’s hometown of LA – just as the borders were closed due to the pandemic. They have since bought a mansion in LA, signed an eye-watering deal with Netflix and announced a lucrative deal to host and produce podcasts together for Spotify.

ROYAL COVID-19 OUTBREAK

It has been reported that both Prince Charles (right) and his son, Prince William (left), contracted COVID-19 this year. Getty

Not even royals were immune from the global pandemic, with Prince Charles the first British royal to be diagnosed in March. Months later, it came to light that Prince William had also contracted coronavirus, although his diagnosis was kept secret at the time.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, have been forced into months of isolation due to fears over their old age and the potential for harm if they were to become infected.

And the British royals weren’t the only ones affected by the disease – other royals around the world who received positive diagnoses include Prince Albert of Monaco, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, and Princess Michael of Kent.

PRINCE ANDREW'S EPSTEIN NIGHTMARE CONTINUES

Prince Andrew (pictured) claimed he did not have sex with Virginia Roberts when she was underage because he was at a pizza shop for his daughter Beatrice’s birthday. Getty

Prince Andrew’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continued to stay under the microscope in 2020.

The aftermath of his disastrous 2019 interview continued to be felt, with US government agencies threatening to order the senior royal to testify in court if he refuses to cooperate with investigators.

Meanwhile, the royal family have gradually stripped the prince of his official duties, with Andrew a noticeable absence from royal engagements. Question marks remain over whether he should continue to be supported by the royal purse.