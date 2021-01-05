“Her Majesty the Queen has been vaccinated against COVID-19 today,” the statement read. “The Queen will receive a follow-up vaccination in approximately three weeks”.

While the Danish Queen has become the first royal to receive the jab, other members of the monarchy have ensured the public of their intention to get vaccinated as well.

Queen Margrethe II (pictured) has become the first European royal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Getty

In December 2020, Prince Charles and Camilla visited Gloucestershire hospital's vaccination hub to meet with NHS staff and learn about the work they are doing.

At the time, royal reporter Rebecca English revealed that 72-year-old Charles had told the staff he would be receiving the vaccine, but not any time soon.

“The Prince of Wales has suggested that he will be getting the #coronavirus vaccine – when it is his turn,” @RE_DailyMail wrote on Twitter.

“Charles, 72, told staff administering the jab in Gloucestershire that he was “way down the list” for his own injection and would have to wait.”

Prince Charles was one of the few royals who reportedly contracted the virus in early 2020.

Prince Charles (pictured) contracted COVID-19 back in March, 2020. Getty

Due to his diagnosis, the heir to the throne was forced to isolate at his Balmoral estate.

Back in June last year, Charles visited Gloucestershire Royal hospital and spoke about his diagnosis with healthcare assistant Jeff Mills.

“He did speak of his personal experience,” Jeff told Hello! At the time. “He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste, and sort of still felt he’s got it now.”

But Charles wasn’t the only royal to be afflicted with the virus.

Prince William (pictured) reportedly kept his COVID-19 diagnosis a secret, as to not worry the public. Getty

Reportedly, Charles’ son William also contracted COVID-19 back in April 2020 but, unlike his father, chose to keep his diagnosis a secret.

According to The Sun, the 38-year-old tested positive for the virus just days after his father, but chose to keep the information private so as to not worry the British people.

“There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” William reportedly told an observer at an engagement post-recovery.

While the two heirs are not getting vaccinated at the moment, the old ages of the Queen of England and Prince Philip may ensure the monarch and her husband get the jab a little sooner.