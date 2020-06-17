Prince Charles stunned the world in March, when he revealed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was forced into quarantine at his home on the royal Balmoral estate. Getty

While discussing being diagnosed with healthcare assistant Jeff Mills, the Duke reportedly admitted that, despite overcoming his affliction, he still feels as though he’s got the virus.

"He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste, and sort of still felt he's still got it now," Jeff said.

During the hospital meet and greet, Charles reportedly gave thanks to frontline workers, saying: "It's been a marvellous opportunity just to have a chance of seeing people I know have been doing so much - literally on the front line.”

Speaking to health workers at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital during a socially-distanced visit, Charles gave a candid review of his personal experience. Getty

"And having to endure an awful lot of stress and strain in their wonderful way - how they do it I don't know. But delivering everything in the most effective way," he added.

Following the royal visit, the Duke also pariased the “marvellous cooperation” of everyone involved at the facility in a heartfelt message on his Clarence House Instagram account.

What’s more, Duchess Camilla was also quoted as saying: “There is nothing like being able to thank the NHS staff face-to-face even if the choreography is a little bit different!

Charles and Camilla’s royal visit marks one of the first since national lockdown measures have eased off in the UK. Getty

“They are Britain at its best,” she said.

Until recently, the royal couple had been isolating at their Scottish residence, where they have remained since March.