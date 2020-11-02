Prince William (pictured) reportedly contracted coronavirus in April but chose to kept his diagnosis a secret. Getty

“There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” William reportedly told an observer at an engagement following his alleged recovery.

As the British publication alleged, William underwent treatment for COVID-19 at his family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where he remained and isolated according to government guidelines.

A source reportedly claimed to the publication that William was struck down "pretty hard" by the virus, and at one point he allegedly suffered breathing difficulties.

William reportedly tested positive to the virus just days after his father Prince Charles and UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson tested positive. Getty

"At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked," the source alleged.

But despite his shock diagnosis, the prince was reportedly able to carry on with his regal duties, while undergoing treatment at his Norfolk home.

"After seeing medics and testing positive - which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is - William was determined it should be business as usual though," the source claimed.

Kensington Palace are yet to officially address the reports.

William allegedly chose to withhold his diagnosis so that he didn't worry the British people. Getty

Prince Charles stunned the world in March, when he revealed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and forced into quarantine at his home on the royal Balmoral estate.

Following his recovery from the virus, the Duke opened up about his personal experience and made a shocking COVID-19 revelation.

While discussing being diagnosed with healthcare assistant Jeff Mills, the Duke reportedly admitted that, despite overcoming his affliction, he still feels as though he’s got the virus.

"He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste, and sort of still felt he's still got it now," Jeff said.