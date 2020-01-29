Rove McManus and Belinda Emmett would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary today Getty

Belinda wore a simple, white, gown with lace cap sleeves and long veil in her cropped blonde hair, while Rove wore a black three-piece suit. "The newlyweds were all smiles as they left the church after the hour-long ceremony, waving to onlookers before getting into their wedding car and heading to their reception at a city hotel," The SMH article adds. Belinda tragically died just 18 months later, at the age of 32, in 2006 after an eight year battle with breast cancer.

She won the hearts of television viewers as Rebecca Fisher on Home and Away, a role that earned her a Gold Logie nomination in 1999.

In an interview with New Idea, her parents Michael and Laraine Emmett revealed they are still in touch with Rove, who is now remarried to actor Tasma Walton and they have a three-year-old daughter, Ruby.

"Rove’s got his own wife and we respect that, but we stay close," Michael said.

"It’s nice to have the little ones around ... It’s lovely to have [Ruby] in our lives as well. It’s not in a huge way, but it’s pretty wonderful."

Meanwhile, Belinda is being honoured by her niece in the world of acting. Belinda's mother Laraine posted a number of images of Scotia Emmett playing the White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland for the Gosford Musical Society.

The proud-as-punch grandmother took to Instagram to post about Scotia.

"Our very talented Granddaughter Scotia is the White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland at the Laycock St Theatre for the January holidays ... please don’t be late for this important date," she wrote.

"Thanks nan," Scotia replied.

