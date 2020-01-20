The late Home And Away star Belinda Emmett Getty

Scotia, Belinda Emmett's niece Gosford Musical Society

The proud-as-punch grandmother took to Instagram to post about Scotia.

"Our very talented Granddaughter Scotia is the White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland at the Laycock St Theatre for the January holidays ... please don’t be late for this important date," she wrote.

"Thanks nan," Scotia replied.

Belinda tragically died in 2006 after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 32, just eighteen months after marrying TV host Rove McManus.

She won the hearts of television viewers as Rebecca Fisher on Home and Away, a role that earned her a Gold Logie nomination in 1999.

In an interview with New Idea, her parents Michael and Laraine Emmett revealed they are still in touch with Rove, who is now remarried with a three-year-old daughter, Ruby.

“Rove’s got his own wife and we respect that, but we stay close,” Michael said.

“It’s nice to have the little ones around ... It’s lovely to have [Ruby] in our lives as well. It’s not in a huge way, but it’s pretty wonderful.”

