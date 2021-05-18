Back in 2019, Prince William was accused of cheating on his wife Kate with her close friend, Rose Hanbury. So who exactly is the woman at the centre of these allegations?

While we all fawn over Prince William and Kate Middleton's seemingly perfect love story, their fairytale has seen a few bumps in the Kensington Palace road.

Two years ago, rumours of a big fallout between Kate and her former best friend, Rose Hanbury, started circulating, thanks to a report published by The Sun.

"It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case any more," an insider alleged to the publication.

Word around the palace was that Kate was adamant on phasing Rose out of her social circle, while William was attempting to "play peacemaker" due to the two women sharing many mutual friends.

But Will's reported attempts to diffuse the situation appeared unsuccessful at the time, as the Daily Mail claimed that both parties were considering taking legal action.

Things then went downhill faster than a corgi when British socialite and food critic Giles Coren tweeted: "Yes. it is an affair. i haven't read thee piece but i know about the affair. everyone knows about the affair, darling. even us jews. (although admittedly i'm quite a posh jew – if such a thing exists."

The Times food critic, however, has a reputation for stirring the pot (no pun intended), and quickly deleted the tweet. The accusations themselves have also been denied by many royal experts over the years.

Just last month, royal expert Andrew Morton assured New Idea that the "toxic story" was "false" and, although William and Kate "consider(ed) taking legal action", they utlimately "decided to ignore the chatter".

“William and Kate came out stronger than ever, the couple realising if any proof were needed, that this was the price of a life spent in the public eye." Andrew Morton told us.

So who was the woman alleged to be William's mistress? Scroll on to find out everything we know about Rose Hanbury.