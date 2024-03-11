But that's not all...
Keep scrolling for a broken-down guide to all the exciting aspects of the Robspudson Potato Festival...
Music
Saturday, May 4, at 1 pm: Peter Byrne is bringing his Neil Diamond Forever Diamond tribute show to the Five Barrel Brewing Music Stage.
Sunday, May 5, at 1 pm: Dragon will perform for two hours on the Five Barrel Brewing Music Stage with an unforgettable and nostalgic show.
Spud-A-Dome 2024
Saturday, May 4:
10:30 am - Peeling Competition
11:30 am - Potato Hole Competition
12 pm: DanceEd
1 pm: Potato Stacking Competition
2 pm: Spud and Spoon Race
Sunday, May 5:
10:30 am - Peeling Competition
11:30 am - Potato Hole Competition
12 pm: DanceEd
1 pm: Potato Stacking Competition
2 pm: Spud and Spoon Race
2:30 pm: Hessians on the Field Parade
Scarecrow Competition
The Scarecrow competition is sponsored by Bowral Co-op, an agricultural cooperative in Bowral, and is held by the Potato Festival in effort to honour their hardworking agricultural companions.
Entry is free with any purchase of a General Admission ticket and all you have to do is design your very own scarecrow... The stakes are high with a first prize of $500, a second prize of $150, and a viewer’s choice of $50.
Cooking Stage with Julie Goodwin
On Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, at 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, the food personality will showcase her expertise and offer a treat for the tastebuds!
Other Activities
- Potato Display
- Festival Mascot, Seb
- Old Machinery Club
Tickets start at $10 for children between the ages of 12 and 16. Children under 12 can enter for free!
Tickets start at $25 for adults, or you can purchase a family pass for $50.
You can purchase your tickets, here.
For more information on this exciting festival, you can visit www.potatofestival.com.au.