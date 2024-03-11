This year, the township will be rebranding itself to “Robspudson,” in honour of the event.

On May 4 and May 5, 2024, between 10 am and 4 pm, the town will be filled with fun, food, and festivities, as well as an incredible music line-up you don't want to miss!

The Robertson Potato Festival is returning to the vibrant town of Robertson in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, for its third year.

What is the Robertson Potato Festival about?

The Robertson Potato Festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates all things potato.

The town, Robertson, is known as the potato growing town... it is located on the edge of an elevated plateau about 35 km from the coast, which results in high annual rainfall and fertile soil, therefore making it famous for its potatoes.

What's on at the Robertson Potato Festival?

The Robertson Potato Festival provides an abundance of entertainment, food, fun, and competitions. This year, the star attraction is the internationally acclaimed band, Dragon, who will be performing at the festival on Sunday, May 5. Dragon is a New Zealand rock band from the 70s best known for their hit tracks Rain and April Sun in Cuba.

The event will also welcome Australian cook and author, Julie Goodwin, who won MasterChef back in 2009 and will showcase her culinary expertise at the festival's cooking stage over both days.

Another exciting announcement is that former Wiggles member Emma Watkins will be one of the festival's very special guests, partaking as a judge for the highly anticipated Hessian on the Field Competition!

The competition requires its participants to produce an outfit out of a hessian potato sack... the winner takes home $1,000 cash!