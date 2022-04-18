Julie is returning to MasterChef after her 2009 win. Ten

“In the midst of that really awful time I had decided that I was done,” Julie said, referring to a recent mental health breakdown that saw her admitted to hospital.

“I had nothing left to do, my work here was done. That’s where I found myself. That landed me in hospital a bunch of times.”

She added: “So, I’m trying to figure out if my life here is not done, then what the hell is it? Delilah is obviously a massive part of that. She’s a tiny little human who I want to be around for.

“But you know, I can’t live my whole life for her. And I’ve just got to work out what the rest of it is for.”

Delilah of course is the daughter of Julie’s son Tom, and it’s clear to see just how important being a grandmother has been to her.

“I’m so grateful I get to have this important relationship with Delilah,” Julie gushed in the same interview.

“It opens you up to things in other relationships. I got to see my first son be a brother and now I get to see my sons become uncles. They’re beautiful, they adore her.”

Although Julie revealed her favourite part of being a grandmother was watching her husband Michael “be a Poppy”.

“He is pathetic. He’s wrapped around that little finger so hard. When he babysits, he won’t let her cry. It’s like, you’ve got to let her cry for a few minutes before she goes to sleep,” she said.

“Tom and Crystal will get home and he’s still bobbing around with her and Delilah’s having a party. He’s the epitome of the grandparent who spoils.”

Along with Tom, Julie and Michael share sons Joe and Paddy, and Julie has previously confessed her eagerness for more family additions.

“I do hope I get more grandkids,” she told Woman’s Day last November. “But Delilah’s such an enormous blessing, that if she’s the only grandchild I ever have, that will be what it is.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.