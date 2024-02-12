Emma now and then. Instagram | ABC

To the right is a photo of young Emma in her school uniform. Her red locks are as curly as ever as she beams for a school portrait.

"Recording for Reef School season 2," Emma wrote alongside the photo on her Instagram story.

The children's entertainer's throwback was shared alongside nostalgia-inducing glimpses of the the series' other stars, including Tony Armstrong, Chloé Hayden and Shane Jenek (Courtney Act).

Emma and her sister, Hayley, in their childhood. Instagram | Emma Watkins

"This is soooooooooo cute," Emma wrote underneath the now and then photos.

Emma shared another glimpse into her childhood in November last year when she posted a festive photo with her sister, taken from a Christmas in their youth.

"The excitement of Christmas," the 34-year-old wrote at the time. "Here with my sister Hayley in our handmade Christmas shirts and skirts made by mum."

Emma with her husband Oliver Brian. Instagram | Emma Watkins

In December 2023, Emma shared candid details about her childhood to news.com.au, revealing that her youth was marred by instances of bullying.