In 2013 - not long after the new line-up debut - Emma and Purple Wiggle Lachy began dating - though they kept their romance a secret from cast and crew members for two years.

After confirming their relationship in 2015, the pair soon announced their engagement and later tied the knot in a picture-perfect ceremony at the Hopewood House in Bowral in front of 200 family members and friends in April 2016.

"I really fell in love with Lachy in the first moment… But it took him a long time!" Emma would later tell the Sydney Morning Herald, to which Gillespie added, "No, I knew we had a connection right from the start... In 2012, we basically spent the entire year together, every single day."

Sadly, the Wiggly couple wasn't meant to be, with the pair announcing their split just two years into their marriage.

Lachie and Emma divorced after two years. Getty

In a statement to The Daily Telegraph, they said: "We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together, but we wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple."

"Throughout that period, we have performed hundreds of shows together and that is always a continued source of joy for us both.

"We have embraced this as a very positive change in our relationship. Our incredible friendship has been strengthened throughout this time and what we have discovered is that, more than ever, first and foremost we love and adore performing as Emma and Lachy in The Wiggles and having the privilege of celebrating this happiness with extraordinary families around the world."

The Yellow and Purple Wiggle continued, "We have chosen a different path to travel in our personal lives, but please know that we are stronger than ever and we can’t wait to see you at a show soon. We will not be commenting beyond this, and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy."

WATCH: Wiggle exes Emma and Lachy dance together

in 2018, Emma admitted to The Daily Telegraph she was behind the decision for the couple to end their marriage, claiming they were both unhappy.

She added the couple parted ways during a very challenging year that saw her undergo several health scares, including surgery for endometriosis and a leukaemia scare.

Following her endometriosis surgery, Emma reportedly had to undergo a blood transfusion and at one point, she faced the possibility she might have leukaemia.

“It has been a weird time for us. I think we just realised that we were meant to be best friends,” she told the publication.

Emma is now engaged to Wiggles band member Oliver Brian. Instagram

The pair remained close friends following the amicable split, with both Lachy and Emma going on to find love again with partners they again met through their work with The Wiggles.

In 2019, Emma declared she was in love with her new man, Wiggles band member Oliver Brian, revealing that the sweet couple met behind the scenes of The Wiggles, with Oliver working as a backup musician for the group.

According to Emma, they knew each other for four years before Oliver finally asked her out on a dinner date and romance blossomed.

"He's very opposite to me," Emma told Stellar of her relationship with Oliver. "He's a very calm and thoughtful person and I've always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals.



"He's a very calm and thoughtful person." Getty

In April this year, fans were overjoyed when the loved-up couple announced the news of their engagement with a sweet post on Instagram.

"When life gets more sparkly ✨💍❤️," the singer beamed alongside a loved-up snap with her husband-to-be.

Proving that she and ex-husband Lachy were still on good terms, the Purple Wiggle was one of the first to congratulate the pair on their happy news.

"Love you guys," Lachy said with a slew of purple love heart emojis.

Emma and Oliver had been dating since 2019. Instagram

Meanwhile, Lachy also got his happily ever after with ballet dancer Dana Stephensen, who starred alongside his ex-wife in a Wiggles dance number.

In April 2020 - a year prior to Emma's engagement announcement -Lachy recently took to Instagram to announce that he, too, was set to remarry.

"On Thursday night, Dana asked me to marry her at home under a fairy light sky and a very excited little boy in a beautiful bow tie," Lachy wrote alongside a sweet snap of himself, his bride-to-be and her son from a previous marriage.

If that wasn't enough excitement, the pair surprised fans in September last year with the joyful news that he and Dana had welcomed twin girls into the world, whom they anmed Lottie and Lulu.

MUST WATCH: Emma Wiggle dances with Lachy's lover

The 34-year-old shared a photo of his newborn daughters, which showed the infants snuggling up to their mother Dana, 34, who was looking at them lovingly.

“Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we have - you are both so beautiful - and I would love to sing to you both forever,” Lachy wrote.

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!