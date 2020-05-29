Robert Irwin has revealed that his extended family at Australia Zoo is growing, now that he’s the proud owner of one of the “sweetest chooks” he’s ever seen. Getty

In the candid video, the adorable chick snuggles up to Rob, who laughs before saying: “You're a good chicken.”

The sweet moment seemingly delighted Rob’s fans, with one taking to Instagram to write: “Oh wow. Never seen such an affectionate chicken. Sweet.”

Another person added: “Marshmallow seriously the best name for a chicken Soo cute!”

Taking to Instagram, Rob introduced the tiny chicken to his legion of fans, while sharing a carousel of sweet photos and video. Instagram

A third person added: “Awww best friends! Marshmallow is the sweetest!!!”

Rob’s family menagerie announcement comes after he recently posted a shocking snap of himself with two pythons that proves he's definitely walking in his late father's footsteps.

“Found these two grumpy little guys on my afternoon bike ride around @australiazoo,” Robert captioned the photo, which showed him with the two serpents around his neck.

“Carpet Pythons along with many other native species roam wild at Australia Zoo but they were a little too close to our bird aviaries!

“We’ll be relocating them to a safer place where they won’t eat our birds or accidentally end up in a crocodile enclosure!” he added.

Robert also shared a shocking short slow-motion clip of one of the snakes lunging forward towards the camera, as it was being filmed.