Robert Irwin has delighted fans by sharing a photo that proves he is definitely following in his late father's footsteps. Getty

“Carpet Pythons along with many other native species roam wild at Australia Zoo but they were a little too close to our bird aviaries!

“We’ll be relocating them to a safer place where they won’t eat our birds or accidentally end up in a crocodile enclosure!” he added.

Robert also shared a shocking short slow-motion clip of one of the snakes lunging forward towards the camera, as it was being filmed.

Taking to Instagram, the 16-year-old wildlife conservationist – and avid photographer – shared a snap of himself posing with two “grumpy” carpet pythons. Instagram

The 16-year-old’s apparent ease around the serpents is reminiscent of his father Steve, who frequently handled snakes of varying sizes and lengths.

Robert recently spoke candidly about taking on the role of his father at his sister Bindi’s upcoming wedding to fiancé Chandler Power.

Speaking during a Golf Cart Confession interview on Access Hollywood, the 16-year-old wildlife photographer admitted that he was nervous about walking Bindi down the aisle.

The 16-year-old’s apparent ease around the serpents is reminiscent of his father Steve, who frequently handled snakes of varying sizes and lengths. Getty

When host Scott Evans asked Robert, who appeared on the segment alongside sister Bindi, what it felt like to be asked to step in for his father, he replied: “It meant everything.”

Facing Bindi, he said: “It was just so sweet of you to think of me to do that... I'm nervous, I'm not going to lie. There's a lot of pressure!”

“But I love Bindi and Chandler so much and together I know they'll achieve so much,” he added.