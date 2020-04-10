The wedding occurred just hours before new restrictions for wedding gatherings were enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile an insider told New Idea that COVID-19 restrictions weren’t the only reason why the couple rushed to the altar – Bindi is actually expecting!

“Everyone thinks Bindi and Chandler were desperate to rush their wedding through because of lockdown rules, but there was actually another reason altogether,” says a source.

“The truth is they’re desperate to have a baby and Bindi’s convinced she might even already be pregnant. They didn’t want to have a baby before they got married and with so much uncertainty in the world, they didn’t know when that would be so decided to rush their plans forward,” they add.

“Bindi and Chandler are desperate to become parents and are really hoping a special gift is already on the way. It’s the talk among everyone who knows and loves them – that they might already be pregnant.

The source continues: “Everyone knows how much they want to start a family and really believe that this was a big reason that they decided to get married so quickly rather than wait for the coronavirus pandemic to pass.”