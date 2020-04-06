Just days after Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell tied the knot in a private ceremony, the newlyweds are now planning for another celebration – the birth of their first child. Instagram

“That includes painting the walls with their favourite animals – virtually every creature that’s housed in the zoo will be included and an abundance of crocodiles, wild birds, koalas and snakes,” the source explains.

“Bindi and Chandler want their new baby to be familiar with these beautiful creatures from the moment he or she enters the world.

“They figure it’ll be their baby’s destiny to have a life that revolves around animals, just as it does for the whole family and just as Steve would have wanted, too.”

And, it comes as no surprise that if they have a boy, friends say they are likely to name him after Bindi’s late father, wildlife warrior Steve Irwin.

“For Bindi, losing her father was incredibly hard and she would love him to see his grandchild, so honouring him in this way would mean the world to her.”

Bindi previously opened up about her father’s death.

Bindi and Chandler are rumoured to be installing a state-of-the art nursery at their home in the Australia Zoo compound and making sure it’s as animal themed as possible. Instagram

“Some days you feel the grief more than others,” she said. “What gets to me are those moments when I’d love him to be here to share what we’re doing,” she admitted previously.

The source adds the newlyweds are currently still at the zoo but have discussed looking at properties nearby, specifically along the Sunshine Coast, even though Terri would love for them to stay put.

“She’s very good about giving them plenty of space when they need it plus there’s a feeling that the family is there for each other when they’re all together in one place.

“It’s true Bindi and Chandler love where they are now and there’s no rush or need to move for the foreseeable future,” the source says.

Their place at the zoo is a beautiful home within a home and offers them a good amount of independence, but they still spend much of their spare time with Terri and eat with her most nights.

The newlyweds are rumoured to be still at the zoo but have discussed looking at properties nearby, specifically along the Sunshine Coast, even though Terri would love for them to stay put. Instagram

“Chandler absolutely adores his mother-in-law and goes to her for advice constantly, so there’s zero awkwardness in them staying where they are. There are three or four bedrooms and a couple of bathrooms, plus dining areas and their very own private croc pool outside.

“It’s a very special place for them both and to all intents and purposes the place they fell in love, too. So welcoming their baby into this environment has a special significance attached to it,” the source continues.

Besides the nursery, newly married Bindi is doing plenty of preparation ahead of being

a mum. She’s watching her diet meticulously and staying super healthy, plus they’re reading up about how to relax and enjoy the whole experience.

“They both have so much love to give and will make wonderful parents – it’s something they’ve talked about for a long time. Now it’s finally a reality they’re walking on cloud nine.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!