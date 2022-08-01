“Good luck and don’t…” Robert refused to finish Ru’s catchphrase Stan

While Robert couldn’t finish the line, it didn’t stop his sister embodying a drag queen and throwing full shade at last year’s contestant Art Simone.

During last season’s Snatch Game, a challenge where queens do celebrity impressions, Art decided to take on the lovable Bindi Irwin.

“Art Simone’s impression of me last season was truly… inspirational” Bindi drawled with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

Of course, it’s all in good fun and Art herself was pretty stoked with the shout out.

“BEST CAMEO EVER!! This will always and forever be a Bindi Irwin stan account!” Art wrote on Instagram.

Art Simone impersonated Bindi on DRDU season one Getty/Stan

The Irwins are just one of many celebrity appearances revealed for this season. Xena Warrior Princess, Lucy Lawless, will be joining Ru, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicolson as part of the judging panel.

Season two kicked off with a design challenge that had contestants using natural elements, such as leaves, and recycled materials.

Newcastle queen Molly Poppins won the challenge with a fairy inspired outfit while Sydney’s Faux Fur was sent home.

It’s unusual for Ru to send a queen home on the very first ep, so here’s hoping Faux will reappear later this season.

