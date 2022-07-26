No word yet if the Irwins will bring any reptilian guests on the show. Supplied

It’s also really nice that the Irwins even considered coming on the show after Art Simone’s questionable impersonation of Bindi during last season's Snatch Game. Apparently, it actually encouraged them to jump onboard.

“How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?!” Bindi and Robert Irwin said.

“We’re big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone‘s hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year! We can’t wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season.”

With DRDU’s budget we’re just happy for any guest judges. Twitter

The Irwins aren’t the only guest judges revealed. From wildlife warriors to warrior princess, badass Lucy Lawless, of Xena fame, will also join the judging panel.

If the category isn’t ‘Warrior Princess’ then we riot.

They’re letting a princess judge queens? Twitter/World of Wonder

“I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and can’t believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys!” Lucy said.

“Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!”

Drag Race Down Under season two kicks off this Saturday. Peep the list of queens competing here.

WATCH BELOW: Drag Race Down Under season 2 cast announcement