A source claims that sparks were flying between Robert Irwin and Blue Wiggle Lucia Field when the two recently met. Instagram

And with Lucia’s dad sharing the snap of the teenagers together, it seems like Robert has already won over any potential in-laws!

The new speculation that Robert and Lucia might be dating follows after fans were convinced Robert was dating US actress Emmy Perry.

The two have been linked for years now, but a recent trip to Australia saw Emmy spending plenty of time at Australia Zoo.

Rob and Emmy were first spotted together in 2019, when they enjoyed a day at Disneyland and also attended the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles.

Emmy, an animal lover who has begun her own animal charity, Emmy’s Hope, was said to be enamoured by Rob, and the two have remained close in the years since.

Now it seems like they’re still pretty close, with Emmy coming to visit Australia Zoo, and spending time with Rob while she toured around.

She posted a number of snaps to her Instagram of herself with various animals at the zoo, as well as a video where she watched Rob return a rehabilitated turtle to the ocean.

“So honoured to have been a part of Turtelee McTurtle Face’s return to his home after his lifesaving care at Australia Zoo Hospital! Happy trails sweet guy,” she wrote.

“So fun!” Rob commented.