Robbie Williams honoured Shane Warne at his Melbourne show. Instagram

During the chant, Robbie, 48, turned and bowed to Shane's kids in a touching sign of acknowledgement.

Following the chant, the 48-year-old went straight into a performance of his song, Feel.

Documenting the moment on his Instagram, Jackson said it was an "honour" to meet the former Take That member.

Robbie and Brooke backstage. Instagram

"He was kind enough to invite our family and friends backstage to say hello. In the middle of his concert he started a “Warnie” chant and it’s a memory I will cherish forever. Thanks Robbie ❤️."

Brooke also shared a backstage photo featuring herself and Robbie to her own Instagram story.

The tribute follows Robbie's virtual appearance during Shane Warne's state funeral in March.

Robbie performed virtually at Shane's state funeral. Getty

"I only met Shane a few times," the musician said prior to performing. "Before you meet him, you think 'he's my mate' and then when you meet him, you know that he's definitely your mate.

"He was kind, charismatic, funny, charming and a gentleman. I was looking forward to spending more time with him because you seldom come across that kind of energy."

He went on to describe the cricketer as a "magician" due to his talent on the pitch.