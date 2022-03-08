Rob has bid farewell to Home and Away. Seven

“Thank you to the fans, for all the love and crazy amounts of messages and support,” he penned in the caption.

“Thank you to all the cast, crew, camera, directors, production, writing, makeup, art department and everyone else in between, that make the wheels spin.”

He added: “This Iconic Ozzie TV show took risks. I'm honoured to have co-created Māori cultural storylines, and will forever be proud of those scenes that made it to screen.”

“It was true teamwork.. My hope is this opens the door for more diversity.. Thank you for everything Ariki Wiremu Parata, you taught me a lot. I'm gonna miss you.”

Rob's final scene on the show aired last night. Seven

A day before his final scene made it to air, Rob shared a video montage of him and his co-stars walking around the set, as he toured it for the last time.

“One last walk down memory lane.. Tomorrow's gonna punch ya right in the goolies,” he teased. “Which set did I not walk through??..”

Fans were left devastated by the news that his time on the show had come to an end and expressed as such in the comments.

“Noooo you can’t do this to us!!!” one user wrote, while another added, “still can’t believe you’re leaving, I loved Ari!!”

Sam Frost also called it quits on the show. Seven

Rob’s exit brings an end to just over two years with the show, after his character Ari made his first appearance in the 2019 season finale.

He joins several other cast members who also left the show, including Sam Frost and Harley Bonner, with many more exits rumoured to come.

Lukas Radovich, who plays Ryder Jackson, is also speculated to be departing Home and Away after spending over four years on the show.