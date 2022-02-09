Harley Bonner has blasted cancel culture in an impassioned Instagram rant, one month after walking away from his role on Home and Away.

The soap star took to social media to say cancel culture, the phenomenon of ostracising people or companies that are offensive, is "the lamest of the lame".

"Why would you waste time wishing someone didn't exist purely because they said something that made you feel something perceived as negative? Because you're 'offended' So? What then?" his post began.

"Why is feeling offended suddenly the most unacceptable experience? Better use of time would be asking yourself why it was possible for it to offend you in the first place.

"Take control of your damn experience. Wishing the stimulus away rather than addressing your own mental triggers is the laziest s--t ever."