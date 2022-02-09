The 30-year-old then claimed the world needs to "screw its damn head back on".
While Harley didn't specify what prompted him to address cancel culture, the rant appears to have been sparked after leaving Home and Away, with reports suggesting he chose not to get vaccinated against COVID.
The actor, who is the son of Neighbours star Carla Bonner, confirmed he left the soap on January 11, writing on Instagram: "Thanks and love to you all. I'm very happy. Life's good. Keep spreading the kindness."
His departure from the soap in early January came quite suddenly, given that more seemed to be in store for Harley's character Logan, who only came to the show in August of 2021.
He had just begun a relationship with fellow character Mackenzie Booth, played by Emily Weir, and teaser trailers for the upcoming season showed a mysterious stranger, known to Logan, would be coming onto the show.
However, it is believed the role of Logan will not be recast.
Harley is now the second person, behind Sam Frost, to leave the show since Seven West Media introduced a COVID vaccination mandate on cast and crew.
An email was sent out last October by Director of Production, Andrew Backwell, which said the network would "only engage fully vaccinated presenters, cast, and crew".
This article first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.