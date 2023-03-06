Riley's new series featured a sweet nod to her grandfather, Elvis Presley. Getty/Amazon Studios

However, there was a sweet nod to Elvis in the series; in the second episode of Daisy Jones & The Six, Daisy/Riley can be seen playing a guitar with a strap that looks the exact same as a guitar strap Elvis wore in 1968 during his comeback special.

What is Riley Keough famous for?

Riley Keough is an actress who has had supporting roles in several films and tv shows over the years. She made her acting debut in 2010, appearing as Marie Currie in The Runaways before going on to play Nora in Magic Mike, Krystal in American Honey and Lauren Reece in The Terminal List.

Riley’s biggest role to date is the titular character in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six.

Who is Riley Keough married to?

Riley Keough is married to Ben Smith-Petersen. The two met in 2012 while they were filming Mad Max: Fury Road but didn’t start dating until 2013 when they reunited for reshoots.

Riley got engaged to Ben, an Australian stuntman and actor, in 2014. The couple wed in 2015 and have been together ever since.

WATCH: Daisy Jones & The Six's Suki Waterhouse and Camilla Morrone on joining the band

How many children does Riley Keough have?

Riley has one child with her husband Ben. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presely (Riley's mother), Ben revealed that he and Riley had a daughter.

He said while reading a tribute on behalf of Riley, “I hope I can love my daughter the way you love me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Riley and Ben have not publicly announced what their daughter’s name is or what her date of birth is.

Who are Riley Keough’s parents?

Riley Keough is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Her maternal grandparents are Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley; however, Elvis died before Riley was born.

Is Riley Keough really singing in Daisy Jones & The Six?

Yes! Despite never singing or playing guitar before, after lots of training, Riley does all of Daisy’s singing in Daisy Jones & The Six.