Richard ‘Dickie’ Wilkins (pictured) was snapped changing outfits in the middle of a busy carpark in Byron Bay, NSW. Media Mode

The TV host seemed unfazed by his rather public costume change before getting right back to work performing hosting duties in the idyllic coastal town, interviewing his own son Prince Wilkins and Samuel Johnson ahead of their new show on Stan, named Eden.

Dickie also caught up with Isabel Lucas and Luke Hemsworth to chat about their new film Bosch & Rockit.

Earlier this year, Dickie was forced to take time off work after testing positive to coronavirus multiple times, and led him to spend 18 days in quarantined isolation.

When he was finally allowed to return to the Channel Nine studios, he admitted he was relieved.

"To step out the front gate and actually feel free, to get in the car and go somewhere, was a weird feeling,” he wrote on his Nine blog.

"For my first proper foray, I actually headed to work at Channel Nine, and on my way back I picked up some groceries from the supermarket.

"It was nice to be able to do that for myself, after relying on the generosity and thoughtfulness of friends and family, although I think I scared a few people in the deli section at Woolies until I advised them that I has been given the all-clear."

