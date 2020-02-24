RELATED: Baring It All: Chris Hemsworth Naked

The Hemsworth Family

The three brothers were born in Melbourne and raised in rural parts of the Northern Territory. Their family spent some time in the outback where the boys went on all sorts of crazy bushland adventures. The family later moved to Philips island, where the Hemsworth boys all discovered their lifelong love for surfing.

Their mum Leonie Hemsworth was an actress and English teacher who awkwardly taught Liam’s sex-ed class in high school. Meanwhile, their dad Craig Hemsworth worked in child protection services and is just as buff as his sons are. Judging by several Instagram posts, it’s easy to see where they got their good looks from!

The Hemsworth Household

Growing up, the mischievous brothers got into lots of trouble for fighting amongst themselves! Their home was apparently referred to as ‘The Hemsworth ‘house of horrors’. Eventually, they matured and started experimenting with acting in high school plays. Chris was the first to move to Hollywood to pursue his dreams, then Liam followed suit.

Keeping Up With The Hemsworths

They’ve done lots of movies and TV shows over the years, making us fall in love with their characters on the big and small screen! The brothers are famous for their fair hair, blue eyes, gorgeous smiles, incredible talent – and okay, maybe for their abs, too!

While they’ve outgrown their wild antics, they’re still competitive about the smallest things! But one thing’s for sure – you won’t find any actual sibling rivalry between the three for auditions. Chris and Liam once went head-to-head for the role of Thor in Avengers, but there were no hard feelings when Marvel chose Chris to play the God of Thunder. Of course, that doesn’t mean Liam can’t poke fun at his godly bro on social media for it!

Any Nude Scenes?

Every now and then, the brothers make fun of each other’s shirtless photos and scenes. Luke has stripped down for his role in Satisfaction, Chris kept it cheeky in his movie Rush, while Liam bared it all in nothing but a towel for Isn’t It Romantic. You’re welcome!

All About The Hemsworth Brothers

Let’s be honest – it’s hard to pick a favourite Hemsworth! But we’re here to help you enjoy some facts about their accomplishments and personal lives regardless of who you love most. The brothers have always loved wrestling, surfing, playing footy, and going to festivals together – but what else is there to know about them? Read on to find out!

Luke Hemsworth

Born: November 5, 1981 - 37 years old

Height: 5’11”

Lives in: Los Angeles, California

Relationship Status: Married to Samantha Hemsworth since 2007

Children: Alexandre Hemsworth, Harper Rose Hemsworth, Holly Hemsworth, and Ella Hemsworth

School: National Institute of Dramatic Art in Kensington

You may know him as the elusive third Hemsworth brother, but being the oldest, Luke inspired his two younger bros to act! Chris and Liam may have surpassed their older brother in terms of height and leading roles, but Luke is more focused on raising his family away from the spotlight. He started a flooring business in Australia and even hired his two brothers as construction workers before they pursued their acting careers!

Famous Roles:

Fun Fact: In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Luke admitted to picking on Chris and Liam when they were kids. “They’re really tall, but they’re actually quite soft. I made them cry a lot. I take great joy in making them cry!”

Chris Hemsworth

Born: August 11, 1983 - 36 years old

Height: 6’3” (190cm)

Lives in: Brokenhead, Byron Bay, Sydney

Relationship Status: Married to wife Elsa Pataky since 2010

Children: India Rose Hemsworth along with twins Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth

School: Screenwise Film & TV School for Actors in Sydney

From middle child to one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men, Chris gained much of his mainstream success from his recurring roles in Marvel movies. The Asgardian god struck us with his chiselled physique and scruffy charms, but let’s not forget about his smooth dance moves in Dancing With The Stars! It’s no surprise that he earned the titles of People Magazine‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 and GQ Australia’s Man Of The Year in 2016.

Famous Roles:

Fun Fact: Did you know that his hidden talent is sewing? He told W Magazine: “I think it’s because I couldn’t afford any cool clothes, so I was like, ‘I’m going to make them myself. Anything that could hold my attention was a big plus for my parents in particular. For some reason, cross-stitch was the one that I enjoyed.”

Liam Hemsworth

Born: January 13, 1990 - 29 years old

Height: 6’3”

Lives in: Brokenhead, Byron Bay, New South Wales

Relationship Status: Dating Australian actress Maddison Brown

Children: None

School: Newhaven College in Victoria

Liam, whose uncles used to call ‘Triple Six’, is the youngest of the three. He followed in his older brothers’ footsteps and pursued acting at 16, rising to global fame after his debut in The Hunger Games. But what really put him on the radar was his controversial on-and-off relationship with Miley Cyrus! The couple had an ugly divorce, but Liam’s family is supporting him through it all. He’s been vegan for four years and counting, and is moving next door to his big bro Chris!

Famous Roles:

Fun Fact: He used to exchange fists and knives with Chris! In an interview with Conan O’Brien, he recalls: “I threw it at his head when I was about eight and the handle hit him in the head. It was just like a warning like if you mess with me, I’ll throw a knife at your head!”

What Are They Up To Now?

When they aren’t busy filming, they spend time with each other and their families. Now full-grown men, they’ve come a long way since their days as a rowdy bunch of bush kids. It seems they’ve put their differences behind them, having nothing but brotherly love and support for one another!

Three Times The Charm

Are we totally obsessed? Probably. But after getting to know Luke, Chris, and Liam better, it’s easy to see why they’re all worthy of our undying admiration. We’re still hoping for all three of them to star in a movie together one day – but until then, they have our undivided attention!

