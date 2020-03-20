Richard has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Instagram

“Christian, my son and his dance partner Lily [Cornish] both [tested] negative so they're still in business [on Dancing With The Stars], huge relief. I'm so happy when people let me know that they're negative, it's great,” he revealed.

Wilkins broke his silence after testing positive for Coronavirus on Sunday, calling his diagnosis a "bizarre feeling".

"Hey... sincere thanks for all the messages... I really appreciate it," he said.

"It's actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we've all been talking about.

"I feel 100 per cent... no symptoms at all! Thanks again... love to all RW xx"

The entertainment reporter thanked fans for their support. Twitter

The news comes days after 65-year-old Wilkins interviewed American actress, Rita Wilson in Sydney on March 7.

She and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, tested positive for the virus last week and remain in hospital in Queensland.

Hanks is in town to film Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.