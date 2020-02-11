Christian Wilkins and Tziporah Malkah form a new media partnership Tziporah Malkah / Facebook

‘They were seen together back in their heyday,’ confirmed a Bondi A-list source, before adding of Tziporah now working with Dickie's son: ‘The mind boggles.’

Christian and Tziporah share more than an interest in the Oscars – both have an attitude towards fame that is less than reverent or conventional.

'Oh they're absolutely scraping the bottom of the barrel with me,’ Christian bluntly confessed to an Internet critic when confronted about the odd decision to cast him on Dancing with the Stars.

He recently wrote: 'You may be asking yourself, "Who is this kid? And how'd he get on @dancingon10?!" Well, I say as soon as you find out please let me know.'

The duo were hooked up on the show as sassy commentators

Christian has said of following his father’s career path: ‘What’s funny is that if I were to follow in my dad’s footsteps it wouldn’t work; I need to forge my own yellow brick road.’

He has also confirmed in the past that his father has been very supportive and proud of his career, and encouraged him to go at his own pace.

'Both my parents, my family, my school, always really kind of accepted me and always pushed me to be authentically me,' he has said.

Tziporah knows Christian's dad Richard

‘Sometimes he has to remind me that he didn’t start working on TV until he was 31. And I do stuff with Nine, with the E! Network, with the podcast — so Dad’s like, “You’re 24 and you’re doing all this. You need to remember where you are, too"’.

Tziporah retreated from fame after moving to LA, and began a career in aged care upon her return to Melbourne. But after being exposed by a photographer, she once again embraced the spotlight, lost a substantial amount of weight and became a controversial social media figure.

A series of troubling posts on Facebook and Instagram recently have some fans deeply worried for Tziporah, but she insists she is OK.

‘I’m getting so much more attention from males and females, I’m getting hit on by everyone and I flirt with everyone too so it’s great,’ she told The Daily Telegraph. ‘I am the happiest. I don’t have millions of dollars anymore, I don’t own anything anymore. I don’t have the money I used to have but I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.’