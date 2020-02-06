Flamboyant, stylish, beautiful, Christian Wilkins is ready to rumba as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Australia 2020.

WATCH: Christian Wilkins opens up about Dancing With The Stars

But who is this angel-faced, luscious-haired Prince with the magnetic smile, you ask? Well…

Who is Christian Wilkins?

The son of Today's entertainment guru Richard Wilkins and his ex-partner Michelle Burke.

Christian will be dancing with Jett Kenny's 2019 dance partner, Lily Cornish.