Flamboyant, stylish, beautiful, Christian Wilkins is ready to rumba as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Australia 2020.
But who is this angel-faced, luscious-haired Prince with the magnetic smile, you ask? Well…
Who is Christian Wilkins?
The son of Today's entertainment guru Richard Wilkins and his ex-partner Michelle Burke.
Christian will be dancing with Jett Kenny's 2019 dance partner, Lily Cornish.
Christian is very close to his dad Richard Wilkins.
Why is Christian Wilkins famous?
Christian has carved out a name for himself as a stylist and model - he works at Channel Nine HQ styling on-air talent - and is endlessly entertaining both on Instagram and the red carpet.
You may recall Christian from his time on SBS’ ‘Filthy Rich And Homeless’ reality show or from his most recent ARIAs outfit, comprised of a stunning red cowboy hat that stopped many in their tracks.
He has a wardrobe has been a kaleidoscopic delight of late, with highlights include skintight sequin pants, a yellow onesie, a floor-length ballgown and a leather mini-dress and matching cowboy boots.
Christian’s wardrobe is a kaleidoscopic delight, with recent highlights including a floor-length ballgown, a yellow onesie and skintight sequin pants
How to follow Christian Wilkins on social media
You can catch up with Christian and his show-stopping attire on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Christian Wilkins' most recent ARIAs outfit, comprised of a stunning red cowboy hat that stopped many in their tracks.
Christian will be joined by Dami Im, Beau Ryan, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Dean Wells, Angie Kent, Claudia Karvan, Travis Cloke and Chloe Lattanzi.
Dancing With The Stars premieres Sunday, February 9 on Channel 10
