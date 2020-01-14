Meet the Dancing With The Stars Australia 2020 cast Ten

Grant took to Instagram to share the line-up and write: "Australia, meet your stars ... I’ve been absolutely frothin’ to drop this amazing news on you! I love em’ and I promise you’ll love IT.

"They are: legends, loveables, Lol’s and lunatics. An absolutely ripper bunch of clueless romantics about to be thrown onto the floor and into the fire with no clue how to dance.

"They’re all terrified, panicking and hoping not to stack it or cop an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction live on TV."

Gogglebox star-turned-The Bachelorette-turned-DWTS cast member, Angie Kent, poked fun at her dancing abilities.

"Have you ever seen Bambi on ice the sequel? Well you’re about to," she joked.

"Nervous as all hell! But I can not wait to throw these awkward limbs around that d-floor! Julian Caillon you got your work cut out for you!"

US-born Chloe Lattanzi could be a strong contender as the daughter of Grease star and Australia’s sweetheart, Olivia Newton-John.

"Welcome Chloe! So amazing to have you on board. You’ve got killer moves and this is going to be one hell of an incredible experience," Grant wrote on Chloe's Instagram post.

Another who will raise eyebrows is Dean Wells from Married At First Sight fame, who infamously cheated on his "wife" Tracey Jewel with Davina Rankin on the show.

The Amazing Race Australia host Beau Ryan joked: "I know I can’t dance and on the 9th Feb Australia will know I can’t dance."

Under Celia's announcement for the show, Grant wrote: "The Rosehaven Pub better build a bigger dance floor. There’s a new Beyoncé in town! OMG this is bloody serious. This is bloody special and you are a national treasure. Hell yeah!!"

Nine Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins' son Christian is also set to don his dancing shoes in the hopes of winning $50,000 for his chosen charity.