Virginia is apparently also the reason why Richard has no problem with being sidelined from his weekly Today gig into a weekend-only role.

“She is the reason he is not pushing to go back with Karl on Today. He loves the new hours and having that time with Virginia.”

Last week, the Daily Telegraph reported the couple had been arguing over Dickie’s reluctance to invest money into Virginia’s holiday home in the south of France. Richard denied reports of a split and the couple proved their romance was still going strong when Virginia posted a series of snaps of them looking loved up at the Australian Open.

“She lives close to his house but not with him. They travel together when he goes overseas for a job. She cleans his house; she looks after him [and] organises everything for him,” reveals the insider.

In September, Richard’s son Christian all but confirmed marriage was in the couple’s future. “Maybe [they will marry], they are very happy together,” the DWTS contestant said last year.

The couple first met via Twitter, and after mum of three Virginia left her banker husband Mark Burmeister, they went public with their romance at Lisa Wilkinson and husband Peter FitzSimons’ 25th wedding anniversary party and vow renewal.

Richard, who has five children from four partners, has been married three times.

His string of high-profile former girlfriends includes actress Rebecca Gibney and designer Collette Dinnigan.

Terri and Russell’s special bond

The bond between Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe appears stronger than ever as the wildlife conservationist and Hollywood superstar band together over environmental causes.

Recently, Terri, 55, personally thanked Russell, 55, on Twitter for creating Australia Zoo’s Koala Chlamydia Ward.

“Thank you @russellcrowe for establishing the @iamjohnoliver Koala Chlamydia Ward,” Terri wrote in a post, highlighting the plight of a koala named Madden, who had recently spent time recovering at the ward.

And adoring fans chimed in, praising the partnership.

“Thank you Russell for the kind heart you have. Thank you Terri for all you do,” wrote one Twitter user.

“You all have a big wonderful heart to help these sweet vulnerable koalas,” added another.

The actor established the ward in 2018 following a charity auction – and it didn’t go unnoticed at the time that Russell chose Terri’s organisation as the beneficiary.

Although they’ve always denied being anything more than friends, the pair appear increasingly close.

Most recently, Terri’s congratulatory Twitter message to Russell following his Golden Globes win revealed a deeper level of connection in their relationship.

In his acceptance speech, which was read out in his absence by Jennifer Aniston, Russell highlighted the broader environmental concerns raised by the recent devastating Australian bushfires.

In response, Terri tweeted her admiration of Russell.

“Congratulations @russellcrowe. A well deserved #GoldenGlobes award. Thank you for using this opportunity to highlight the tragic and catastrophic bushfires in Australia. This is such an important message. We hear you,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Terri is becoming increasingly influential in her own right. In the aftermath of the bushfires, the Minister for the Environment sought her out by to discuss wildlife recovery and habitat restoration strategies.

Actor Hugh Jackman also shared a social media message thanking Terri and her family for their recent conservation efforts, and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was inspired to donate $1million to help recovering wildlife.

