Richard Reid (right) has paid tribute to his stepfather Ron (left) who passed away on Friday. Instagram

Reflecting on Ron’s valuable effect on his life and childhood, Richard had nothing but praise as he continued the tribute.

“It takes a special guy to take on the responsibly of a woman with three bratty kids, however that’s the sort of man Ron was. Kind, smart, stable but with an adventurous spirit, Ron was never at a loss for words, a laugh or a long-winded story which was always worth the wait. What a life well lived!” he added.

“Now he’s onto his next great adventure and he’s good with that. Good luck, Ron. I love and miss you already.”

Ron in his younger years. Instagram

Richard’s high-profile friends sent their condolences in the comments section, with Angie Kent writing: “Richard. My heart. I’m so sorry. He’s always with you Big daddy. I love you very much.”

Meanwhile, Yvie Jones added: “Oh Richard I’m so sorry. He sounded like such a lovely man. Send your Mom and Deane my love and condolences xx”

Julia Morris also sent her well wishes, penning, “Oh Richard, I’m so sorry for your loss. Jx” and Myf Warhurst added, “So sorry to hear this news. Love and strength to you xxx”

Richard's friends and followers sent well wishes to the I'm a Celeb star. Getty

Richard is well known for his showbiz reporting and competed – and won – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019.

During his stint in the jungle, Richard opened up about some of his personal issues – including his decision to quit drinking after a string of incidents that became the catalyst to change his ways.

Following his win, Richard told Now To Love that it was life-changing to be so candid about his struggles on the show even though he was initially hesitant about opening up

"I could be the best possible person that I could be in there, and it really showed that I can trust people more than I had been willing to in the past," he said.