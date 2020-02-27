Richard Reid had an awkward date on First Dates last night First Dates

“So what do you do for work?” Jonathan asked.

“I go back and forth between Los Angeles and here … I do some TV presenting,” Richard explained.

“I don’t watch TV,” Jonathan said.

Speaking to the camera, Richard said: "It was refreshing, but at the same time, when someone is supposed to know who I am, and they don’t know who I am. It was awkward, it was very awkward."

Jonathan Googled Richard while he was in the toilet.

“Once he worked out who I was he loosened up and I saw a fun side to him,” Richard told the camera.

Recently, Karl Stafanovic labelled the American gossip gurua “tosser of the highest order” for revealing he had hair plugs on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Richard took a moment to explain why he made the remark during a segment on Studio 10, insisting he didn’t mean to out Karl on television.

Speaking to Natarsha Belling, the 51-year-old entertainment reporter admitted he “feels bad” for saying the things he did but added he won’t be apologising any time soon.

“I will say it's been a year since I made those comments," Richard began. "The thing is, I do feel bad now about saying that about Karl, about his hair."

He explained how it wasn't the most appropriate time or situation to make the remark, before adding: “I think I got off light, being called a tosser, actually.”

But when Natarsha asked the entertainment guru if he was going to apologise to Karl for making the remarks, Richard immediately said no.

