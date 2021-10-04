Rebecca, Chrissie and Dami Im BTS of MasterChef. Instagram

"This time next Sunday I walk through the famous Masterchef doors with these glorious humans," the 56-year-old wrote.

"None of us knew what we were getting ourselves in to and I am so so grateful to each and every one of them for the hugs, the laughs, the tears and the joy. They are all incredibly open hearted funny kind beautiful people and I can’t wait to relive what was truly one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life (for a whole bunch of reasons!)."

She then goes on to thank casting director and producer, Katherine McIntosh, as well as the MasterChef judges, Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen, for their involvement in the program.

Rebecca was all smiles with Olympian Ian Thorpe. Instagram

"I reckon it might be pretty good tele 😉," Rebecca wrote. "And I can’t wait to watch…I think 🤞…"

The actress ended her post with a shoutout to Melbourne, where the show is filmed, penning: "I LOVED being back in my old home to film this. Still one of the best cities in the world."

Quick to comment was Chrissie Swan who was equally thrilled about the MasterChef experience, writing: "Gosh it was SUCH A MAGICAL TIME! 😍😍."

Meanwhile, Fox Footy presenter Nick Riewoldt, who is also making an appearance on the show, added: "Take me back!!! ❤️."

Rebecca and fellow actor Matt Le Nevez rocking some MasterChef aprons. Instagram

Just four days ago, Chrissie also shared a MasterChef sneak peek to her Instagram.

Posting an official Channel Ten first look, the NOVA presenter wrote: "It's here! I’m so so excited to share this sizzle reel for the new season of Celebrity @masterchefau - it was an unmitigated joy to be involved and fall deeply in love with everyone involved."

This time, Rebecca was the one to comment on Chrissie's post, sharing her love for her cooking show pal.

"And we all fell deeply in love with you @chrissieswan - especially me! 😍🙌❤️," the 56-year-old wrote.

We can't what to see what the celebs cook up on this season of Celebrity MasterChef! It premieres on Sunday October 10th at 7:30pm.