Celebrity MasterChef is coming soon. Ten

In the trailer we caught our first glimpse at actress Rebecca Gibney on the show, where she said: "We're about to do something that's utter, utter madness."

"I can not believe I'm going to be cooking on MasterChef," she added.

Towards the end of the clip we saw the Back To The Rafters star get emotional as judge Melissa gave feedback on her dish.

"No chef in the world would be unhappy with that," Melissa said as Rebecca wiped away tears, to which Rebecca said: "You're going to make me cry now."

In the trailer we also saw the rest of the A-list cast make an appearance, including olympian Ian Thorpe, fashion designer Collette Dinnigan, Gordon Ramsey's daughter Matilda Ramsay, and radio host Chrissie Swan.

"Being an athlete, I do have a competitive streak. I love to cook and I want to win," Ian said.

"My name's Tilly and I do live with a pretty harsh food critic. My dad, Gordon Ramsay," Tilly said.

Also in the trailer was actor Matt Le Nevez, multi-instrumentalist performing artist Dami Im, football legend Archie Thompson, Fox Footy presenter Nick Riewoldt and comedian Dilruk Jayasinha.

The cast of the series have stayed close after the show. Instagram

The premiere date for the season has not yet been revealed, but in an exclusive interview with New Idea, judge Andy expressed how excited he was about the series.

"I think it's definitely going to be a hit because it was one of those things which was just epic to turn up every single day to work and you were just wondering what was going to go down and it was a really good time so I'm looking forward to it," he said.

He also said that a big highlight of the show was the cast, who not only "got on with each other", but also "really embraced the experience".

"I think after the first couple of challenges it went from like 'I'm not very good' to 'I'm just going to give it a red hot crack' and they really embraced the process so it's going to be amazing to see how it translates to the screen," Andy said.