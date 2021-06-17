WATCH BELOW: Tommy Little tricked into revealing he's on Celebrity MasterChef

The full cast for Celebrity MasterChef Australia has officially been revealed, with 10 familiar faces to show off their skills in the kitchen as they compete for the winning title.

Judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo will host the season for the first time, after joining MasterChef Australia last year.

From Olympians to comedians, actors and the daughter of a renowned chef, this season will see the stars fight their way to win the coveted Celebrity MasterChef Australia trophy.

Melissa shared her excitement of the line-up, taking to Instagram to write: "Celebrity #masterchefau is happening, and I can't wait for you to see these terribly talented humans in a whole new light."

Scroll on to see all the high-profile names about to whisk their way through Celebrity MasterChef Australia.