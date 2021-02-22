A year ago, Rebecca announced she had scored the role of a lifetime via her Instagram.
"Thank you thank you thank you for the role of a life time!" the Australian star gushed.
"Think I've earned myself a nice glass of Chianti."
Rebecca, who is originally form Sydney’s Sutherland Shire, is married to her former Home and Away co-star, Luke Mitchell.
Speaking to WHO in 2018 about her move to the US, Rebecca said: "I definitely do miss Australia and I definitely want to move back home one day. We are in New York that’s we’re we are based. It was always on my bucket list to live here [in New York] and I’m doing that now but now that I’m doing it, the dream has become that one day we will be able to move home to Sydney."
"I’m having a great time being here and I’m loving the adventure but home is definitely Australia with our families and living near the beach."