The Silence of The Lambs' Jodie Foster implied she won't be tuning in to watch Stan's Clarice. Getty

A year ago, Rebecca announced she had scored the role of a lifetime via her Instagram.

"Thank you thank you thank you for the role of a life time!" the Australian star gushed.

"Think I've earned myself a nice glass of Chianti."

Rebecca scored the role of the lifetime in Clarice. Stan

Rebecca, who is originally form Sydney’s Sutherland Shire, is married to her former Home and Away co-star, Luke Mitchell.



Speaking to WHO in 2018 about her move to the US, Rebecca said: "I definitely do miss Australia and I definitely want to move back home one day. We are in New York that’s we’re we are based. It was always on my bucket list to live here [in New York] and I’m doing that now but now that I’m doing it, the dream has become that one day we will be able to move home to Sydney."

"I’m having a great time being here and I’m loving the adventure but home is definitely Australia with our families and living near the beach."