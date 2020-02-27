Rebecca Breeds

"After more than 20 years of silence, we're privileged to give voice to one of America's most enduring heroes," executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet said in a CBS press release last month.

"Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always."

Rebecca and Luke

Rebecca, who is originally form Sydney’s Sutherland Shire, is married to her former Home and Away co-star, Luke Mitchell.

Speaking to WHO in 2018 about her move to the US, Rebecca said: "I definitely do miss Australia and I definitely want to move back home one day. We are in New York that’s we’re we are based. It was always on my bucket list to live here [in New York] and I’m doing that now but now that I’m doing it, the dream has become that one day we will be able to move home to Sydney.

"I’m having a great time being here and I’m loving the adventure but home is definitely Australia with our families and living near the beach."

