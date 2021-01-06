Home and Away stars Rebecca Breeds and Luke Mitchell have celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary. Instagram

Fans flocked to the comments to share their well wishes to the happy couple.

“I believe in love because of you guys ❤” gushed one follower, while another added: “Yayyy!! Congrats on 8 years guys."

Rebecca and Luke first met on May 23, 2009 at a mutual friend’s housewarming party and “clicked instantly.”

Queensland native Luke had just moved to Sydney for his Home and Away role. Rebecca, already a favourite on the show, had no idea the man she described as “this blond vision” would turn out to be Summer Bay’s newest star.

“I felt like I already knew him. It was absolutely a feeling that we had lived another life together,” she told New Idea. “I knew immediately after the party that what I had with Luke was that soulmate thing."

“8 years. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. Into the wild and beyond. 💫” Bec wrote of her beau. Getty

Their love was meant to be and in 2013, the couple tied the knot in a picturesque wedding in NSW’s Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat.

They exchanged emotional vows they’d written themselves in front of 70 of their closest friends and family.

Luke promised: “I will be guided by love, not fear. I will take care of you, support you, honour you, listen to you, inspire you… and love you completely forever.”

Luke and Rebecca tied the knot in 2013 (pictured: New Idea's exclusive coverage) Supplied

Clearly moved, a tearful Rebecca responded, “I will be your greatest fan and encouragement, holding your hand and cheering you on through everything.

“I will look on the bright side of life. I will trust and honour you as the head of our family and our household. All else will be secondary to our relationship. I will venture into the wilds of this world with you and I will be your safe place of love, into the next world and beyond.”

Since departing the sandy shores of Summer Bay, Rebecca and Luke have made the move overseas to chase the Hollywood dream. Rebecca will soon be seen in huge new CBS show Clarice while Luke has just scored a gig in new CW series The Republic of Sarah.

