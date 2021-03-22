“Pic of us yesterday VS pic of us when we met 11 years ago!!” Instagram

Fans were quick reminisce with the couple, which led to one user asking if they were going to appear on the upcoming season.

“Are you guys on dancing with the stars? If not I will cry,” the user commented.

To which Rachael replied with: “No we’re not… we don’t have the time.”

The model and TV presenter has been busy starting her very own health and beauty brand, Kissed Earth, as well as created a fitness program called Body By Finch.

The couples share their two kids together. Instagram

She also launched an activewear business called BOD By Rachael Finch - all while being a mum-of-two to her three-year-old son, Dominic, and seven-year-old daughter Violet.

The couple met on the tenth season of Dancing with the Stars in 2010, and then went on to marry in January 2013.

The former Miss Universe Australia constantly shares loved-up couple selfies with her hubby, as well as cute dancing videos on Instagram - keeping what originally brought them together still a part of their life.



The couple met on the tenth season of Dancing with the Stars in 2010. Instagram

And while Rachael and Michael won’t be appearing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars, the entire cast was just recently announced, featuring familiar names like Bec Hewitt, Luke Jacobz, and Tom Williams, among many more.

There were also a few wildcards thrown in the mix, such as Schapelle Corby, TV and radio personality Matty Johnson, and TV host Renee Bargh.

The new season is set to air sometime next month.