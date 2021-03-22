Kyly took to Instagram to show off her painful bruises on her legs and arms. Instagram

She followed up with another image of a bruise forming on her leg, to which she captioned: “And I find more…”

Kyly also featured her dance partner Gustavo in the images, where in another post she opened up about the “toughest five weeks” she’s endured while dancing for the show.

“Working extremely hard every day to create amazing dances for you all to see. I would have to say this has been one of the toughest five weeks of intense dancing that I’ve ever experienced,” she penned.

“Looking forward to performing and turning @gustavoviglio wonderful creations into something amazing on the dance floor! No small feat... still trying to ask if we could do just a few steps less somehow he likes to put 1000 steps in one routine,” she added.

Kyly, who first appeared on Dancing in the 2014 season, was just recently announced with the entire cast, and will be starring alongside familiar names like Bec Hewitt, Luke Jacobz, and Tom Williams.

There were also a few wildcards thrown in the mix, such as Schapelle Corby, TV and radio personality Matty Johnson, TV host Renee Bargh, and model and actress Jessica Gomes.

Channel 7 has revealed its complete line-up for DWTS All Stars. Seven

And, unlike previous seasons, which played out over several weeks, it’s been rumoured that the latest season will air over a two-week period, which could explain the heavy and intense training.

TV Tonight also reported that the show will be screened over a two-week period, and will focus on a single episode each week.

The website also claimed that a new format was used for the limited run, which will see only half of the celebrities perform on each episode, while the remainders watch on.