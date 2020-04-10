The Queen will wish her great-grandchildren a happy birthday via video message. Getty

The royal commentator also revealed that fans of the Cambridges should expect to see new photos of the kids on their birthdays.

"As we know, every year on their birthdays, Kate tends to release photographs," Angela revealed.

"The ones released recently have been really solidifying and uplifting for not just people in Britain, but around the globe.

"I think we can fully expect that on Louis and Charlotte's birthdays, we will be seeing new pictures of them."

Meanwhile, the mother of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is said to be heartbroken that she is missing the birthdays of her grandchildren this year because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Kate is self-isolating with her husband Prince William, and their children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 23-months at their country estate in Norfolk, Anmar Hall.

When the kids celebrate their birthdays, they are unlikely to be able to see their grandparents in person.

Like so many people around the world celebrating milestones in lockdown, the family are heartbroken.

Kate’s father Michael is 70 which means he is in the vulnerable age bracket for coronavirus COVID-19 and is cocooning, while Carole, founder of party supplies business Party Pieces which specialises in children’s birthday parties, can't be on-hand either.

