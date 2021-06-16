"The queen is a figurehead for an empire that refuses to understand that its days are gone," podcast host Kelechi Okafor has said. Getty

Speaking with the publication, Say Your Mind pop culture podcast host Kelechi Okafor claimed the Firm is beginning to "fall to pieces" following all the bad press it has been receiving.

"The Queen is a figurehead for an empire that refuses to understand that its days are gone," Kelechi told the publication.

“Diana came along…and then Meghan Markle came along, and everything started to fall to pieces.”

Meghan and Harry's relationship with the monarchy has been publicly strained for a while now. Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just recently welcomed their first daughter into the world. The proud parents chose to name the little one Lilibet after the Queen's years-old nickname.

While some deemed the name a sweet tribute to Her Majesty, even suggesting it may have been the Sussexes attempt at extending an olive branch to their family across the pond, others were sceptical as to why the rogue royals wanted to associate themselves with the institution they have publicly criticised.

The couple, of course, have had a visibly strained relationship with the royals for years now, a relationship that eventually culminated in their decision to step back from their royal duties back in 2020. Since then, Harry and Meghan have lived a life of independence and worked to set the record straight as to what life is really like behind the Buckingham Palace curtains.

WATCH: Prince Edward congratulates Prince Harry on the birth of Lilibet

Harry and Meghan famously chose to partake in a no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. However, a source has recently revealed that Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, may not have been too keen on the decision.

One of Princess Diana's closest confidantes, James Colthurst, suggested that the Princess of Wales would have intervened before Harry and Meghan had the chance to sit down with Oprah.

The friend of 20 years told the Radio Times that he thought Diana would have warned her son to go about resolving his family issues in a different way.

"I’m not sure he would have got to the interview stage," James said.

He continued: “I believe she might have cautioned him beforehand to solve things in some other way.”